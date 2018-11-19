2018 November Head of the Class and All-Star Kids Winners

Education is one of the pillars of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ community efforts and as part of that, the organization recognizes exemplary teachers and students throughout Northeast Ohio. Each month during the regular season, the Cavs select one teacher and one student to receive the team’s Head of the Class and All-Star Kids awards, respectively.

Head of the Class recognizes teachers in Northeast Ohio that make a difference in their students’ lives both inside and outside of the classroom. November’s winner was Ms. Eleanor Nickras, the choir, music and drama teacher at Litchfield Middle School in Akron, where she has led a growth in the school’s choir membership. She teaches her students how to work together and they know they can count on her for encouragement. Ms. Nickras volunteers her lunch and time after school to help her students prepare for auditions and takes the choir to a nearby retirement home to perform a holiday show every year.

Ms. Nickras enjoyed a school visit from Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad and mascot Moondog, who presented her with a $500.00 donation to use for her classroom. Ms. Nickras also received tickets and club passes for complimentary food and beverage to the November 13th Cavs game, where she was honored at center court.

All-Star Kids recognizes students who set a positive example for their peers. November’s winner was Emily Wright, a fourth grader at Oxford Elementary School in Cleveland Heights, where she always gives 100% effort and consistently exceeds expectations. When something is difficult in school, Emily works hard outside of the classroom to master it. She also eagerly helps and motivates her classmates and she participates in open gym, Spanish, music, Girls on the Run and school musicals.

Ahmaad and Moondog surprised Emily at school to present her with tickets and club passes for complimentary food and beverage to the November 1st Cavs game, where she was honored at center court. She will also receive a pizza party for her class at a later date.

Complete information on Head of the Class, All-Star Kids and the rest of the Cavs community programs can be found online at cavs.com/community.