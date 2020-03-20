March Head of the Class and All-Star Kids Winners Announced

Education is one of the pillars of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ community efforts and as part of that, the organization recognizes exemplary teachers and students throughout Northeast Ohio. Each month during the regular season, the Cavs select one teacher and one student to receive the team’s Head of the Class and All-Star Kids awards, respectively.

Head of the Class recognizes teachers in Northeast Ohio that make a difference in their students’ lives both inside and outside of the classroom. March’s winner was Amy Statler, a technology teacher at Roxboro Middle School in Cleveland Heights, where she is known for being helpful, humble, and active in the school. Ms. Statler has a passion for science and technology that has opened doors for students. She is a team leader who is always there to assist others when needed.

Ms. Statler was treated to a visit from Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad and mascot Moondog, who presented her with a $500.00 donation to use towards her classroom. Ms. Statler also received tickets and passes for complimentary food and beverage in the Westfield Champions Club to the March 2nd Cavs game, where she was honored at center court.

All-Star Kids recognizes students who set a positive example for their peers. March’s winner was Justin Gaulding, a kindergartner at Normandy Elementary School in Bay Village, where he always demonstrates a positive attitude, good behavior and good citizenship. Justin is a role model in the classroom and the first to offer assistance to his classmates. He is a kind and helpful friend who always shows respect to others.

Ahmaad and Moondog surprised Justin at school to present him with tickets and passes for complimentary food and beverage in the Westfield Champions Club to the Cavs game on March 7th, where he was honored at center court. Justin will also receive a pizza party for his class at a later date.

Complete information on Head of the Class, All-Star Kids and the rest of the Cavs community programs can be found online at cavs.com/community.