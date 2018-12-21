December Head of the Class and All-Star Kids Winners Announced

Education is one of the pillars of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ community efforts and as part of that, the organization recognizes exemplary teachers and students throughout Northeast Ohio. Each month during the regular season, the Cavs select one teacher and one student to receive the team’s Head of the Class and All-Star Kids awards, respectively.

Head of the Class recognizes teachers in Northeast Ohio that make a difference in their students’ lives both inside and outside of the classroom. December’s winner was Mr. Lamont Judge, an educator at Memorial Junior High School in South Euclid, where he leads a group of students that want to make a difference in the school’s culture. He is known for acting as a big brother to his students. He also organized and coaches a step team for the school. Mr. Judge also spends his weekends and evenings working with youth at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center.

Mr. Judge enjoyed a school visit from Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad and mascot Moondog, who presented him with a $500.00 donation to use towards student activities. Mr. Judge also received tickets and club passes for complimentary food and beverage to the December 12th Cavs game, where he was honored at center court.

All-Star Kids recognizes students who set a positive example for their peers. December’s winner was Cayden Williams, a first grader at Miles Park School in Cleveland, where he is a friend to everyone and is helpful to his peers. He volunteers in the classroom to make sure it’s a safe and clean place to learn. Cayden is also a member of the Miles Park Boy Scouts Club.

Ahmaad and Moondog surprised Cayden at school to present him with tickets and club passes for complimentary food and beverage to the December 8th Cavs game, where he was honored at center court. He will also receive a pizza party for his class at a later date.

Complete information on Head of the Class, All-Star Kids and the rest of the Cavs community programs can be found online at cavs.com/community.