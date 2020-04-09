April Head of the Class and All-Star Kids Winners Announced

Education is one of the pillars of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ community efforts and as part of that, the organization recognizes exemplary teachers and students throughout Northeast Ohio. Each month during the regular season, the Cavs select one teacher and one student to receive the team’s Head of the Class and All-Star Kids awards, respectively.

Head of the Class recognizes teachers in Northeast Ohio that make a difference in their students’ lives both inside and outside of the classroom. April’s winner was Jenny Hatfield, a second grade teacher at Iowa-Maple School in Cleveland, where she creates a fun classroom environment that encourages students to be excited about learning! Students, fellow teachers and administers trust Ms. Hatfield and know they can come to her for help with anything!

Ms. Hatfield will receive a $500 donation to use towards her classroom needs.

All-Star Kids recognizes students who set a positive example for their peers. April’s winner was Nylah Charles, a fourth grader at Marion Seltzer School in Cleveland, where she is a shining light in her classroom. She is an extremely compassionate, caring and selfless young woman who always puts others first.

Nylah will also receive a pizza dinner for her and her family to enjoy at home.

Complete information on Head of the Class, All-Star Kids and the rest of the Cavs community programs can be found online at cavs.com/community.