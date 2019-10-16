Cavs Host Girls Clinic and Panel Talk for Jr. NBA Week

On Wednesday, 60 Cleveland-area girls had the opportunity to not only learn and work on their basketball skills, but to also hear from women in the sports industry that they can look up to and emulate. As part of Jr. NBA Week, the Cavs hosted a basketball clinic and panel discussion for 5th-8th grade girls from Whitney M. Young School and Miles Park School.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District middle schoolers spent the morning in the East Professional Center gym, where they were led through a warmup, stations, and three-on-three games by Cavs Academy coaches. They also benefited from instruction from a very special guest: Cavs assistant coach Lindsay Gottlieb.

After practicing their passing, shooting, ball handling and defense, the girls got to hear from several sports professionals in an informative and entertaining panel discussion.

FOX Sports Ohio sideline reporter Angel Gray moderated the talk, which featured Gottlieb, former WNBA player Stacey Lovelace, and several women from the Cavs business staff. The girls heard from Lucy Matz, Social Media & Online Community Manager; Cydney Bowman, Banquet Event Development Specialist; Kiersten Green, Junior Youth Sports Development Representative; and Tamzin Barroilhet, Partnership Marketing Senior Manager.

All of the women described their backgrounds and career paths, as well as covered topics such as how sports helped them in their lives, gave advice for young females interested in working in sports and much more.

Each girl that participated in Wednesday’s event received a Cavs Academy basketball, duffle bag and uniform to take home with them.