Nutrition Lesson, Wine & Gold Style

The new year is a common time for people to refocus on their health and wellness, so it was a good time for participants of the Cavs “Fit as a Pro” program, presented by Medical Mutual and in association with Giant Eagle, to focus on the importance of nutrition in their lives. On Friday, a group of local students had the opportunity to hear from some pros about their own nutrition habits, as well as to put their nutrition knowledge to use.

The seventh grade class at William Cullen Bryant Elementary School in Cleveland spent the afternoon at Cleveland Clinic Courts with Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad and members of the PowerHouse dance team. Having to perform in front of a crowd at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse requires being in tip-top shape, a key component of which is nutrition. The dancers talked to the kids about their daily nutrition and what helps them be successful in their roles.

Then the group had their own knowledge put to the test. The kids were split up into teams and had to sort foods according to their nutritional value, while also incorporating shooting hoops.

After the fun and educational competition, the kids enjoyed a performance from the PowerHouse.

ABOUT FIT AS A PRO

Presented by Medical Mutual

In association with Giant Eagle

Fit As A Pro is year-round campaign designed to encourage physical fitness and well-balanced nutrition among elementary and middle school students in Northeast Ohio. The program reaches thousands of students in Northeast Ohio through fitness activities, nutrition education and information on how to maintain an overall healthy lifestyle.