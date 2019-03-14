Third Graders Flexing at Cleveland Clinic Courts

Professional athletes are known for their physical strength, as well as the mental strength and fortitude needed to compete at the highest level. The third grade class from Marion C. Seltzer Elementary School in Cleveland spent their Thursday afternoon where professional basketball players spend their time working on their physical and mental strength. Thanks to the Cavs “Fit as a Pro” program, presented by Medical Mutual and in association with Giant Eagle, the kids had the chance to work on theirs too.

The students heard from Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad, as well as members of the Scream Team and Cavalier Girls, on how strength is needed in their roles. Needless to say a lot of strength and endurance is needed to perform in front of huge crowds at Cavs games all season long!

The entertainers also helped the kids work on their physical and mental strength with hands-on activities. They were separated into groups and participated in fun games, using hula hoops, balloons and more, and taking ‘strength timeouts’ during them.

The afternoon wrapped up with an up-beat Scream Team and Cavalier Girls performance, followed by the kids all receiving Cavs swag bags.

Fit As A Pro is year-round campaign designed to encourage physical fitness and well-balanced nutrition among elementary and middle school students in Northeast Ohio. The program reaches thousands of students in Northeast Ohio through fitness challenges, nutrition education and information on how to maintain an overall healthy lifestyle.