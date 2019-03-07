Fitness Friday for Local Seventh Graders

Fun and fitness was the name of the game for a class of seventh graders on Friday.

Ms. Gus’ gym class at Scranton Elementary School in Cleveland ended their week on a high note with a special visit from the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Wine & Gold hosted a “gym class takeover” for the students as part of the Cavs “Fit as a Pro” program, presented by Medical Mutual and in association with Giant Eagle.

Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad was joined by members of the Scream Team along with coaches from Cavs Academy, the official youth sports program of the team, for the visit.

The coaches and entertainers spoke to the junior high students about the importance and value of CAVS: Commitment, Attitude, Voices and Sportsmanship. They discussed the meaning of each word and how they apply both on and off the court. The students were able to demonstrate examples of how they can successfully employ the CAVS mentality.

After a quick warm-up on the court, the kids worked out at various stations, practicing ball handling, shooting, passing and overall physical fitness.

Then came the biggest surprise of the day: the Cavs gifted Ms. Gus’ gym class with brand new equipment! The school received a dozen new basketballs and two dozen new jump ropes, stretch bands and hula hoops.

The kids were also very excited to receive tickets to an upcoming Cavs game and other Cavs swag to take home.

ABOUT FIT AS A PRO

Presented by Medical Mutual and in association with Giant Eagle

Fit As A Pro is year-round campaign designed to encourage physical fitness and well-balanced nutrition among elementary and middle school students in Northeast Ohio. The program reaches thousands of students in Northeast Ohio through fitness challenges, nutrition education and information on how to maintain an overall healthy lifestyle.