Cavs Bring Fun and Fitness to Local School

It was Friday Funday for the students at Andrew J. Rickoff School in Cleveland on Friday!

The Cavaliers brought Wine & Gold fun and fitness to a gym full of fourth graders, staging a “gym class takeover” as part of the Cavs “Fit as a Pro” program, presented by Medical Mutual and in association with Giant Eagle. The special assembly was led by in-arena host Ahmaad and featured Cavs Academy coaches, who talked to the group about what it takes to be part of the CAVS: Commitment, Attitude, Voices and Sportsmanship. The coaches helped the kids with examples of ways to embody those attributes both on and off the court.

The students then got to participate in on-court basketball games and drills to round out their Wine and Gold afternoon.

Each student received tickets to an upcoming Cavs game and a player bobblehead to take home, and the school was given a dozen basketballs and two dozen jump ropes, stretch bands and hula hoops to keep for the kids to use.

ABOUT FIT AS A PRO

Presented by Medical Mutual and in association with Giant Eagle

Fit As A Pro is year-round campaign designed to encourage physical fitness and well-balanced nutrition among elementary and middle school students in Northeast Ohio. The program reaches thousands of students in Northeast Ohio through fitness challenges, nutrition education and information on how to maintain an overall healthy lifestyle.