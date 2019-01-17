Wine & Gold Workout for Second Graders

No better time than the start of the new year to focus on physical fitness, as one group of Cleveland-area kids learned firsthand on Thursday.

The second grade class from Louisa May Alcott Elementary School in Cleveland spent the afternoon at Cleveland Clinic Courts learning about endurance as part of the Cavaliers Fit as a Pro program, presented by Medical Mutual and in association with Giant Eagle. The kids were joined by Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad, mascot Moondog and members of the Cavalier Girls and Scream Team.

Community Photos: View snapshots from the event.

The entertainers spoke to the youngsters about cardiovascular fitness and the significance of endurance, including how they use it in their jobs to entertain fans at Cavs games. The students had the chance to participate in an endurance challenge followed by a dance-off. Then it was time for the main event: the Endurance Olympics.

The kids competed in multiple games: Moondog Says, a bucket challenge, a dribbling contest, hula hoops and jumping ropes. A lot of activities to get the heart rate up and get the blood flowing!

Following the competition, the Cavalier Girls and Scream Team performed for the kids, who wrapped up their fun and active afternoon by receiving Cavs gift bags to take home.

ABOUT FIT AS A PRO

Presented by Medical Mutual and in association with Giant Eagle

Fit As A Pro is year-round campaign designed to encourage physical fitness and well-balanced nutrition among elementary and middle school students in Northeast Ohio. The program reaches thousands of students in Northeast Ohio through fitness challenges, nutrition education and information on how to maintain an overall healthy lifestyle.