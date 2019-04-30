Programs Wrap Up with Fun Event in Akron

The Cavaliers wrapped up this season’s Read to Achieve program and Fit as a Pro program, presented by Medical Mutual and in association with Giant Eagle, by hosting a fun event in Akron. The third grade classes at Spring Hill Elementary School were treated to a festive gathering with Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad and members of the Scream Team and Cavalier Girls, where they turned into energetic bookworms.

April’s Read to Achieve theme was “bookworm” and the Fit as a Pro theme for the month was “energy,” so the kids and entertainers were able to bring both to life with a reading and fitness activity.

The dancers got the action started with a performance that energized the students. Once their blood was flowing, the group was ready to get moving themselves. They were encouraged to actively participate in reading the book “Move Your Body!” by Gina Bellisario, which taught the kids about aerobic and anaerobic exercises and stretching. When the readers came to a movement word in the book, the students were prompted to jump up and yell a related energetic phrase, as well as do the movement themselves.

After finishing the book, the kids had the chance to move even more, this time to music. The group had a jubilant dance-off to wrap up their afternoon.

Afterwards, all the students received a Cavs swag bag to take home with them. It was a great ending to a fun year of Read to Achieve and Fit as a Pro!

About Read to Achieve:

Read to Achieve is a year-round campaign designed to help young people develop a life-long love for reading and encourage adults to read regularly with children. The program reaches thousands of elementary, middle and high school students in Northeast Ohio through reading activities, reading time-outs, donations and the construction of Reading & Learning Centers.

About Fit as a Pro:

Presented by Medical Mutual and in association with Giant Eagle

Fit As A Pro is year-round campaign designed to encourage physical fitness and well-balanced nutrition among elementary and middle school students in Northeast Ohio. The program reaches thousands of students in Northeast Ohio through fitness challenges, nutrition education and information on how to maintain an overall healthy lifestyle.