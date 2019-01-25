Wine & Gold Announce 2019 Cavs EveryFAN Honor

The Wine & Gold called on Cavs fans to submit nominations for deserving unsung heroes to be named the 2019 Cavs EveryFAN and they delivered! From hundreds of nominations, Dan Hoag of Strongsville has been selected as the 7th annual recipient for the 2019 Cavs EveryFAN honor for exhibiting pride in his community in a spectacular way. Hoag will be celebrated at halftime during the Cavs vs. Miami Heat game tonight, Friday, January 25th at 7:30 p.m. He will also receive free gas for a year courtesy of Speedway.

Over the past 30 years, Hoag has dedicated countless hours to setting up an elaborate illuminated Christmas display at his home in Strongsville, Ohio that draws thousands of onlookers from across the state to enjoy the spirit of the holiday season. He has taken great pride in creating one of the most popular and up-lifting holiday light displays in the community. Over the past 30 years, Hoag has raised over $100,000 in donations from those who visit the display. He, in turn, has donated those funds to local charitable causes and organizations, including the Make A Wish Foundation, Fostering Hope and Edna House for Women.

The display consists of over 65,000 lights and was recently featured in a nationally televised holiday competition, ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight. Hoag loves the holiday season as much as Santa himself, but what he values even more is being able to give back to the community while bringing a sense of tradition to countless families.

Hoag was filled with emotion when he learned his daughter, Lauren Clark, had nominated him to be recognized as the 2019 Cavs EveryFAN. Clark describes her father as “a joy to everyone around him,” and someone who truly exemplifies the characteristics of an EveryFAN: work ethic, high moral values, community pride, Cavaliers pride and everyday heroism.

Hoag was surprised with the exciting news at his home earlier this week, when surrounded by his wife and family, Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad Crump along with members of the Cavalier Girls, Cavs Scream Team, Cavs Mascot Moondog and Speedway representatives arrived to deliver the news.

Hoag will experience an unforgettable VIP Cavaliers gameday at Quicken Loans Arena on Friday evening that will include dinner and seats in the exclusive Huntington Legends Club, benchwarmer passes and more.

Honorary EveryFAN Chair, Cayleigh Griffin, Cavs and FOX Sports Ohio Digital host and reporter, will be joined by Regional Manager of Cleveland Speedway, Dustin Lance, to present Hoag with special prizes at halftime including a giant Speedy Rewards® Card for Free Gas for one year.