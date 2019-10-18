Dellavedovas Provide Free Vision Tests and Glasses

Many children from Cleveland’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood were given a priceless gift on Thursday: the gift of better sight.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova and his wife, Anna, held a Vision Day at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, hosting 150 kids from University Settlement. Every child received a free vision screening from Cleveland Clinic practitioners, and if it was determined they needed glasses, they were able to meet with a doctor on-site to determine their prescriptions. They even got to pick out their new frames, which were provided for free by the Essilor Vision Foundation Changing Life Through Lenses program.

The kids were also treated to a fun Cavs-themed party while they were at the FieldHouse, complete with games and entertainment from members of the Scream Team, PowerHouse and 216Sticks. They also enjoyed dinner from Aramark, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse’s food and beverage provider.

With education being an important area of focus for the Dellavedovas, their community outreach centers around literacy and vision, knowing an important part of reading is being able to see properly.

About University Settlement: University Settlement has been offering the individuals and families they serve resources by which they can learn, grow, and thrive since 1926. They are proud to be at the forefront of social service providers in the Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood. By removing barriers to help families overcome poverty, they empower citizens to maximize their potential and reach their goals. They do this by protecting and educating children, advancing literacy and job readiness, providing nutritious and sustaining meals, strengthening families, and serving the elderly. For more information: https://www.universitysettlement.net/.