Delly Launches Book Club with University Settlement

With his mom and wife both teachers, education is important to Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova. His community outreach efforts focus on literacy and vision, knowing being able to see properly is an important part of reading. So after providing vision testing for 125 kids from University Settlement last week, on Thursday Dellavedova and his wife Anna announced the next step in their relationship with the local organization. The Dellavedovas launched “Delly’s Book Club” for University Settlement.

Kids from the group gathered at Mound STEM School in Cleveland on Thursday, where they were joined by the Dellavedovas. Delly told them about the new Book Club, and gave everyone their “book club box.” Each participant received the book “School Days According to Humphrey,” an alarm clock, journal, Cavs pen and notebook, rubber bracelet and a Delly-branded bookmark.

Delly and Anna spent time with the kids and their families while also talking about the importance of education and reading.

About University Settlement: University Settlement has been offering the individuals and families they serve resources by which they can learn, grow, and thrive since 1926. They are proud to be at the forefront of social service providers in the Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood. By removing barriers to help families overcome poverty, they empower citizens to maximize their potential and reach their goals. They do this by protecting and educating children, advancing literacy and job readiness, providing nutritious and sustaining meals, strengthening families, and serving the elderly. For more information: https://www.universitysettlement.net/.