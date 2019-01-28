Cavs, Jif and Smucker's Surprise Boys & Girls Clubs with New Van

After hearing that their community partner, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland, had two of their vans stolen recently, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Jif and Smucker’s quickly sprang into action to help. The two organizations teamed up to provide funds to the Boys & Girls Clubs to purchase a brand new van! The Cavs and Jif and Smucker’s presented the new vehicle to kids from the Clubs on Monday.

Prior to the van presentation, Cavs Academy hosted a basketball skills clinic and competition for 50 kids from the Clubs, with a special appearance by Cavs guard Alec Burks. The kids all received t-shirts and were led through ball handling and shooting drills. They were then broken up into groups for a skills competition, receiving encouragement along the way from Burks.

After a “timeout” for peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and a Q&A with Burks, the kids were told there was one more surprise for them.

Cavaliers President Nic Barlage and Jif and Smucker’s GM of Consumer & Natural Foods, Tina Floyd, unveiled the new van to the kids. With the presentation of a giant ‘key,’ the Cavs and Jif and Smucker’s officially handed over the new vehicle to the Club to use to transport the kids and families that frequent their locations. The kids were also excited to see that the van was filled with treats for them: new basketballs, Cavs tickets and lots of product from Jif and Smucker’s.

Monday’s event was the second put on by the Cavs and Jif and Smucker’s for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland: the organizations hosted a 5-on-5 tournament for kids from the Clubs in November at the Cavs practice facility, Cleveland Clinic Courts.