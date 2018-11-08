Cavs Host Youth Tournament with Jif and Smucker’s

Just like peanut butter goes best with jelly, few things go better together than kids and sports. Thanks to Jif and Smucker’s, a lucky group of kids from Cleveland were treated to the best of both worlds on Thursday: basketball and PB&J!

The Cavaliers hosted a 5-on-5 basketball tournament for children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland, where they were able to compete on the same court that the Cavs practice on every day at Cleveland Clinic Courts.

>Upon arrival, the approximately 50 kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland all received Cavs Academy uniforms and took the floor for the opening ceremony. After hearing from representatives from the Cavs and Smucker’s, coaches from Cavs Academy took over to lead the hoop tournament. They were joined on the sideline to cheer on the young players by special guests: Cavs player Rodney Hood and Cavs coaches Dan Vincent, Dan Geriot, Mike Gerrity and Andrew Olson.

After a few games, the group all took a snack break in the kitchen of Cleveland Clinic Courts, where they were treated to peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. During the break, the kids heard from Hood and Cavs legend Campy Russell about the power of teamwork. After an engaging question and answer period, the kids headed back out to the court for the championship round of the tourney.

An awards ceremony and tour of the Cavs locker room wrapped up the fun – and filling! – afternoon.