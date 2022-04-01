Tickets For NBA Play-In And First And Second Rounds Of NBA Playoffs On Sale Today At 10 AM

The Bulls announced today that tickets for all potential home games in the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament and the first and second rounds of the 2022 NBA Playoffs will go on sale to the public today, Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. CT via Bulls.com and at the United Center Box Office. Due to high demand, there will be an eight-ticket purchase limit per person for each game.

Opponents, game dates and times for NBA Play-In Tournament games will not be determined until the end of the regular season. Opponents, game dates and times for the first round of the NBA Playoffs may not be determined until after the Play-In Tournament.

Fans who purchased tickets to any unplayed home games will automatically be issued a refund by their point of purchase. Once purchased, Play-In Tournament and Playoff tickets will be accessible via the Bulls mobile app.

Bulls 2022-23 Season Tickets are also available. Fans who purchase new full season ticket plans will have guaranteed access to tickets for all Bulls home games during the 2021-22 Playoffs. The Bulls will also launch another round of its SEE RED campaign presented by BMO in the upcoming postseason, featuring promotional giveaways and encouraging fans to wear red to all home playoff games.

For any questions, please reach out to the Chicago Bulls Ticketing Department at (312) 455-4000.