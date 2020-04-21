Team Rubicon’s Ongoing PPE Donation Drive at the United Center

The City of Chicago along with Team Rubicon, a veteran-led global disaster response organization, teamed up with the United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, to operate an ongoing personal protective equipment (PPE) donation drop-off Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In the first week of the donation drive, Team Rubicon collected over 60,000+ gloves, 13,000+ N95 masks, 60,000+ surgical masks and 1,500+ hand sanitizer bottles.

Team Rubicon volunteers will continue to collect PPE items at the drop-off location that are in critical shortage, sort PPE based on priority, and coordinate the distribution to vulnerable populations and essential work staff. For details on PPE supplies requested by the City, please visit chi.gov/donatePPE.

Acting as a satellite storage facility for the Greater Chicago Food Depository (GCFD) and playing host to Project C.U.R.E.'s recent PPE drive in March, Team Rubicon's donation drop-off location at the United Center is a welcome addition to the arena's ongoing efforts to aid in the city's relief efforts by operating as a logistics hub.

About Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon is a nonprofit organization that serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service, leveraging their skills and experiences to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises. Programs and services are made possible by the support of individual donors, corporate partners, and the dedication of volunteers across the country. To join or support Team Rubicon's mission, visit www.teamrubiconusa.org.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic the City launched the Stay Home, Save Lives campaign to inform residents about how they can stay healthy and do their part to bend the curve of the virus. For more information and updates on COVID-19, text COVID19 to 78015, email coronavirus@chicago.gov or visit Chicago.gov/coronavirus.