In 1982, Michael Jordan hit the game-winning shot in the National Championship to lead UNC over which team?

Jordan and Georgetown's Patrick Ewing would later face off in five NBA playoff series, with the Bulls winning each one. Georgetown is the alma mater of which current Chicago Bull?

Which current Bulls player, who went 7-1 in his college career against Georgetown, is the only one on the roster to win a National Championship?

In 2015, Ryan Arcidiacono was named the Big East Conference Player of the Year. Which of his Bulls teammates did NOT win a Conference Player of the Year award?

In 2014, No. 4 seed UCLA beat No. 13 Tulsa in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament. That game featured Zach LaVine coming off the bench for the Bruins and which current Bulls player starting for Tulsa?

Tough questions, huh? That's OK though. We won't judge your score!