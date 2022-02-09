Sneaker Show-Out: Ayo Dosunmu, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic

We take a look back at the freshest kicks worn by Bulls players through some of the better individual performances from the past week.

The Bulls have fought through a tremendous amount of adversity this season, keeping themselves in the thick of the race for homecourt advantage in the Eastern Conference playoffs despite being one of the more injury ravaged teams in the league.

A tremendous amount of credit goes to Billy Donovan and his All-Star caliber staff, who have done a wonderful job of keeping the Bulls prepared with solid gameplans regardless of who is suiting up that night.

The Bulls haven't had the success they would like to as of late, but the roster has still picked up some valuable wins and seen some intriguing internal developments (like Ayo Dosunmu's playmaking).

Here's whose play and shoe game has stood out as of late for the Chicago Bulls.

Ayo Dosunmu 15 points and 14 assists vs. Indiana Pacers in the Kyrie Low 4

Ayo Dosunmu in the Nike Kyrie 4 Low.

A major part of Ayo Dosunmu's development as of late has been the coaching staff working to make him a true NBA point guard in terms of handling playmaking responsibilities.

Ayo has responded to the coaching staff in a big way, taking advantage of the extended playing time available due to injury-related absences of Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and Coby White. Dosunmu has recorded 38 assists and 7 turnovers over his last fives games (as of February 8).

Dosunmu's patience in the pick-and-roll has led to him making veteran moves on a nightly basis, such as keeping his initial defender stuck behind him on pick-and-rolls (i.e. "keeping your defender in jail.")

This forces opposing bigs to make a tough decision on whether to cover him or Vucevic/the rolling big man.

A massive passive part of Vucevic's recent 36-point outburst was a concerted effort by Ayo and Co. to get him the ball in the paint.

For a Bulls team that has had a perhaps, league-best guard rotation ravaged by injuries, Dosunmu's ability to keep everyone involved on offense has been a boon to Billy Donovan and his staff.

Ayo Dosunmu was instrumental in the Bulls win over the Pacers on February 4.

Nikola Vucevic 36 points and 17 rebounds vs. Indiana Pacers in the Nike Kyrie 7 'BK Black'

Nikola Vucevic in the Nike Kyrie 7 BK Black.

In the aforementioned game vs. the Pacers where Dosunmu was doing an excellent job at controlling the tempo and running the offense, Nikola Vucevic absolutely went off for a huge 36 points, 17 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks.

And just like Dosunmu, Vucevic has mostly worn sneakers from Kyrie Irving's immensely popular line this season. On February 4, Vucevic laced up a pair of the Kyrie 7 "BK Black" shoes.

The Kyrie 7 BK Black sneaker features a black mesh upper, and two TPU "fingers" rather than the strap the many of the earlier Kyrie Irving sneakers had.

The February 4 performance was huge for Vooch not just because of his shot falling, but for the fact that his defense was excellent as well.

Against a Pacers team that was without both of their starting bigs in Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner, Vooch refused to settle for outside shots.

Of Vucevic's 21 shot attempts against the Pacers on February 4, only two of them were 3-pointers.

The Bulls will always need Vooch to be a threat from the 3-point line but against smaller players, there has to be a greater recognition from the Bulls players to get him the ball with at least one foot in the painted area.

Dosunmu took the lead on making sure Vucevic got a proper amount of paint touches against a smaller (on that night) Pacers team, and Vucevic showed us what he can still do when the shot attempts are there.

DeMar DeRozan 45 points vs. Philadelphia 76ers in the Nike Kobe 11 Elite Low 'USA'

DeMar DeRozan has done an excellent job of taking his already elite scoring to a higher level in the wake of absences from LaVine, Alex Caruso, Coby White and others.

Displaying the "Mamba Mentality" made so famous by the late, great Kobe Bryant, DeRozan has been locked-in all season but specifically over this past five games stretch for the Bulls.

DeMar laced up a special colorway of Kobes for the Bulls matchup against MVP candidate Joel Embiid and the Sixers. He broke out the Nike Kobe 11 Elite Low USA edition sneakers.

The Kobe 11 Elite Low "USA" was released in 2016, despite Kobe Bryant not playing for Team USA that year. Though Bryant did not suit up, Nike still wanted to release a shoe to commemorate Kobe's incredible Olympic career. The shoes feature the years Bryant won Gold Medals with Team USA on the heel of the right sneaker.

As of February 8, DeRozan has scored a total of 171 points over his last five games.

That averages out to just over 34 points per game and he has put up those gaudy numbers on an efficient 53% percent from the field over that same stretch.

DeRozan's 45-point outing against the Sixers was a dominant performance tat featured plenty of low post action and midrange mastery.

But the most impressive part of DeRozan's recent surge is that he followed up his 45 points against the Sixers with a 38-point performance against the Phoenix Suns the very next day.

Chicago will move forward past this 1-2 stretch over the last three games. As players return to the rotation and team chemistry continues to flourish, the Bulls will be in a great spot to climb the standings as the NBA All-Star break fast approaches.