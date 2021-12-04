Sneaker Show-Out: DeMar DeRozan's Dominant Stretch For Bulls, Kobe Collection

Taking a deeper look at DeMar DeRozan's dominant three-game stretch, where he averaged 30 points per game on a 61% true shooting percentage.

Growing up in Compton, CA and being perhaps one of the league's best at representing where he comes from, DeMar DeRozan has always shown an impeccable taste in sneakers, rocking one of the NBA's best collection of Kobes.

That hasn't changed since DeRozan joined the Bulls. What has changed is DeRozan's level of play, which is perhaps at the highest of his career as his continues what is currently an MVP-caliber season for Chicago.

The Bulls sit at 15-8 as of December 4th, 1.5 games behind the Brooklyn Nets for the spot in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan averaged 30 ppg on a 61% true shooting percentage (factors in 3-point and free throw percentage) over a 2-1 stretch that included a victory in Madison Square Garden.

We take a closer look at DeMar's kicks and performances over his recent stretch of great play. We start off with the Bulls tough battle with the Miami Heat, debuting their City Edition uniforms. DeRozan warmed up for the Heat matchup in the Nike Kobe 10 Elite Low but would actually wear two different pairs of Kobes in the matchup.

28 points vs. the Miami Heat in the WNBA-inspired Kobe VI Protro & Kobe 9 Elite Low University Red:

The Bulls broke out their new City Edition uniforms against the rival Miami Heat. DeRozan started off in the WNBA-inspired KOBE VI Protro, which features the WNBA's trademark orange-and-white color scheme. DeRozan would finish the evening in a bright University Red color way of the Kobe 9 Elite Low, one of the more popular low top options in the line.

This matchup felt like an Eastern Conference postseason clash from the opening tip. Miami played a physically taxing brand of defense but the Bulls kept up with dominance on the boards and an offensive attack featuring plenty of smart shots.

Chicago shot better than Miami on the evening, 46.9% to 43%, but turnovers were a major issue for the Bulls in the close, 107-104 loss.

DeRozan put on a masterclass on how to score on tough, playoff-caliber defenses in the game vs. Miami. Despite defenders often being draped all over him, DeRozan was the only Chicago starter to finish with a field goal percentage anywhere at or above their season average.

DeRozan would finish the meeting with 28 points, 7 rebounds and took a team-leading seven trips to the free throw line.

28 points vs. Charlotte Hornets in the Nike Zoom Kobe 5 & Nike Zoom Kobe 3 White/Black:

Nike Zoom Kobe 5 and Nike Zoom Kobe 3

The first Hornets-Bulls matchup of the year had a ton of hype surrounding it, mostly because of the matchup of older brother Lonzo facing off against the younger, LaMelo Ball. But while the young Ball brothers received most of the headlines, it was the Bulls' veterans in DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic who dominated the action.

DeRozan broke out some of the earlier Kobes for this matchup, which perhaps inspired such a classic and calm performance.

DeRozan and Zach LaVine made a clear effort to get Vooch more touches than he usual, and he responded with his best game of the season (30 points, 14 rebounds). DeRozan's scoring was quite balanced, as his 28 points were split into 13-first half points and 15 in the final two periods.

While his scoring always gives defenses fits, DeRozan is at his most dangerous when he utilizes his passing acumen to create open looks for others. DeRozan collected four of his six assists against Charlotte in the second half, contributing to Vucevic's big night.

34 points vs. New York Knicks in the Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro PE:

Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro PE

For the big-time Bulls-Knicks rubber match at Madison Square Garden, DeRozan pulled out a pair from Kobe's ‘Protro' line. Protro was a term that Kobe and Nike coined that stood for a blend of ‘performance' and ‘retro'. DeRozan pink, blue and black Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protros definitely stood out, even more so when you factor in the huge performance from DeRozan.

DeMar poured in 34 points, including a massive 18 points in the fourth quarter. His Protros were on full display as he pirouetted and euro-stepped his way into the lane repeatedly for high percentage shots. DeRozan's impeccable footwork was especially noticeable in a late make to put the Bulls ahead for good in which he hopped off of his left foot for a right-handed finish. The unorthodox move caught Derrick Rose completely off-guard, freeing up DeRozan for the game-winning layup. DeRozan continues to make a strong MVP case as the Bulls approach the 25-game mark.