Games Postponed: December 14 Bulls vs. Pistons and December 16 Bulls vs. Raptors

The NBA announced the Chicago Bulls' next two games – Tuesday, December 14 against the Detroit Pistons and Thursday, December 16 at Toronto – have been postponed because ten Bulls players, along with additional staff members, are currently in the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols.

The postponed home game on December 14 will be rescheduled, and the Bulls are working with the NBA and the United Center to secure a new date.

Any tickets held for Tuesday's game will automatically be valid for that new game date, which will be communicated once the new date has been scheduled. No additional action is needed from ticketholders.

Ticketholders may contact 312-455-4000 with any further questions.