Skip to main content
NBA
Global
Teams
Teams
Team Sites
Atlanta
Miami
Boston
Milwaukee
Brooklyn
Minnesota
Charlotte
New Orleans
Chicago
New York
Cleveland
Oklahoma City
Dallas
Orlando
Denver
Philadelphia
Detroit
Phoenix
Golden State
Portland
Houston
Sacramento
Indiana
San Antonio
LA Clippers
Toronto
LA Lakers
Utah
Memphis
Washington
G League
WNBA
NBA Store
NBA League Pass
Chicago Bulls
Promo Title
Presented by
Menu
Team
Roster
Team Stats
Player Stats
Leaders
Bulls on Social
Standings
Windy City Bulls
Staff Directory
Schedule
2019-20 Schedule
Printable Schedule
Add to Calendar
Promotional Schedule
Bulls Radio Network
Windy City Bulls Schedule
Tickets
Buy Tickets
Season Tickets
ClickTix
Group Tickets
Single Game Tickets
Suites and Rentals
Mobile Ticketing Guide
News
News Archive
Sam Smith
Chuck Checks In
Photo Galleries
Athletico Injury Report
Game Notes
Video
Run With Us
Best Of
Game Action
Off The Court
Interviews
Bulls Entertainment
History
Shop
Shop.Bulls.Com
Jerseys
Headwear
Men's
Women's
Kids
MadHouse Team Store
Community
Bulls in the Community
Chicago Bulls Charities
Bulls in the Community Newsletter
Donation Requests
Game Entertainment
Scoreboard Messages & Fan Experiences
United Center
Seating Charts
3D Seat Viewer
Parking
General Information
United Center Statement on COVID-19
History
Features
Teams
Players
Milestones
Youth
Search
Toggle Search Input
Search Box
Take this quiz for a chance to win a BMO Harris Bank hat
Posted: Mar 09, 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Body
<section><h2><p>International Bulls: Take this quiz about international players who have suited up for the Bulls for your chance to win a free hat!</p></h2><p><p>Take this quiz and you'll be entered for a chance to win a BMO Harris Bank hat designed by <u>Emmy Star Brown</u>. Make sure to enter your email address at the end of the quiz so you can be contacted if you’re a winner. </p></p></section><section><h2><p>Lauri Markkanen was selected to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2018. Before Markkanen, who was the most recent international Bulls player to earn a spot on the NBA All-Rookie First Team?</p></h2></section><section><h3><p>Ben Gordon earned Sixth Man honors during the 2004-05 season. Who is the only other international player to win this award with the Bulls?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>Michael Jordan leads the franchise in points scored in a Bulls uniform. Who is the only international player to rank top ten in all-time total points scored for the Bulls?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>How many international players are currently on the Bulls roster (2019-20 season)?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>Pau Gasol made the All-Star team for the Bulls in back-to-back seasons. Who are the only two international players who have also made the All-Star team in back-to-back seasons for the Bulls?</p></h3></section><section><h2></h2><p><p>Tough questions, huh? That's OK though. We won't judge your score!</p></p></section><section><h3></h3><p><p>Nice going - make sure you entered your email for a chance to win a BMO Harris Bank hat.</p></p></section>
Tags
Bulls
,
BMO Harris Bank
Related Content
Bulls
Official United Center Statement on COVID-19
March 09, 2020
Otto Porter, Coby White provide spark off the bench but Bulls fall to Nets
March 09, 2020
Chuck's Daily Check In - 3.9.20
March 09, 2020
BMO Harris Bank
Take this quiz for a chance to win a BMO Harris Bank hat
February 27, 2020
Take this quiz for a chance to win a BMO Harris Bank hat
February 12, 2020
Coby's Moment: Presented by BMO Harris Bank
January 30, 2020
NEXT UP:
Replay
Play Next
Link copied to clipboard