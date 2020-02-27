Take this quiz for a chance to win a BMO Harris Bank hat

<section><h2><p>Zach LaVine is climbing up franchise record leaderboards. Take this quiz about his historical season for your chance to win a free hat!</p></h2><p><p>Take this quiz and you'll be entered for a chance to win a BMO Harris Bank hat designed by <u>Tubs</u>. Make sure to enter your email address at the end of the quiz so you can be contacted if you’re a winner. </p></p></section><section><h2><p>With his 174th 3-pointer vs. the Wizards on Feb. 23, Zach LaVine set the franchise record for the most threes made in a single season. Who did he pass?</p></h2></section><section><h3><p>Against which team did LaVine score a career-high 49 points and shoot 13-of-17 from beyond the arc?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>In a comeback win over Cleveland on Jan. 18, LaVine put up a line of 42 points, six rebounds, three assists, five steals and two blocks. He's the only player in the NBA to record such a line (40+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ steals and 2+ blocks) this season, and the first Bull to do so since who?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>With Chicago, LaVine has scored 40+ points nine times, the third-most in team history. How many 40-point games does he have this season?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>As a Bull, how many game-winning shots has LaVine made with 1.0 second or less remaining in the game?</p></h3></section><section><h2></h2><p><p>Tough questions, huh? That's OK though. We won't judge your score!</p></p></section><section><h3></h3><p><p>Nice going - make sure you entered your email for a chance to win a BMO Harris Bank hat.</p></p></section>