FanDuel Group and United Center Announce Plans to Open In-Arena Sportsbook

Chicago, IL and New York, NY (January 31, 2022) -- FanDuel Group, the premier online gaming company in the United States, and the United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks, today announced plans to open a state-of-the-art FanDuel Sportsbook lounge inside Chicago's most iconic arena. Pending necessary approvals being obtained, including from the Illinois Gaming Board, FanDuel's newest in-arena sportsbook lounge will bring the excitement of sports wagering inside the United Center where fans can enjoy the action of Bulls and Blackhawks games all season long.

Plans for the FanDuel Sportsbook at the United Center include a two-story venue unlike any sportsbook in North America. Located adjacent to the United Center atrium, the book is designed to ensure no fan misses out on the action as it would be equipped with state-of-the-art viewing and sports wagering technology, as well as a full-service team ready to deliver a personalized customer experience.

"As an industry leader in sports betting with a large and loyal existing customer base, FanDuel has a proven track record of innovation and excellence making them the perfect partner in developing the sportsbook at the United Center," said Howard Pizer, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, United Center Joint Venture. "It is designed to give sports fans a brand new, fully immersive sportsbook lounge experience unlike any other."

"Chicago sports fans are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world and plans for our sportsbook lounge inside the United Center reflect their excitement," said Amy Howe, Chief Executive Officer, FanDuel Group. "Our team has a track record of delivering incredible retail locations for fans, and we can't wait to make this sportsbook lounge the premier destination for Chicago sports fans and a place where they can fully experience the FanDuel brand."

The addition of a sportsbook within the United Center would mark a strategic expansion of the partnerships FanDuel enjoys with both the Bulls and Blackhawks, which includes media, VIP fan experience and advertising assets throughout the arena and in various broadcasts. The broader partnership would continue to allow FanDuel to reach and engage with the teams' passionate fan bases both in and out of the arena.

While awaiting approval of the sportsbook from the Illinois Gaming Board, the United Center and FanDuel will build out a non-wagering space adjacent to the United Center atrium that will have FanDuel branding and allow fans to watch live sports action while attending United Center events.

About The United Center

The United Center is a 960,000 square-foot multi-use entertainment facility located on a state-of-the-art arena campus that also includes two professional sports practice facilities and a community ice center. The United Center has welcomed more than 67 million fans since opening in 1994. Home of the Chicago Bulls of the National Basketball Association and the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, the United Center hosts more than 200 events each year, including the best sporting events, musical performers, family shows and special events in the industry. An iconic legacy and commitment to superior service makes the United Center one of the premiere venues in the world. For more information, visit: unitedcenter.com.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust Casino, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states and 12 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.