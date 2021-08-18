Chicago Bulls join Socios.com’s Global Fan Engagement Network

CHICAGO – August 18th, 2021 - Chicago Bulls are proud to announce a new official team partnership with Socios.com, the leading global blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry.

As an official team partner starting with the 2021-22 season, Socios.com will be providing fan engagement opportunities through monthly Twitter Polls, have TV-visible signage in the arena during Bulls home games, be the presenter of our Halftime score updates on Twitter and additionally have rights to Bulls marks and logo for continued association and awareness.

Driven by the central belief that transitioning passive fans into active fans is essential to the future of sport, Socios.com is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform that leverages blockchain technology to provide the world's leading sporting organizations with the tools to engage with and monetize their global fanbases.

Chicago Bulls joins a 40+ strong network of major international sporting properties on the Socios.com roster, which also includes European soccer giants FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, AC Milan, Atlético Madrid, Manchester City, Inter Milan, Arsenal and the Argentina and Portugal national soccer teams, as well as a number of leading teams from F1, esports and cricket.

The partnership is part of Socios.com's growing expansion into the US sports industry. The NHL's New Jersey Devils became the first U.S. sports franchise to partner with Socios.com in late April, before MMA promotion company UFC® announced plans to launch a Fan Token on Socios.com in May. NASCAR'S Roush Fenway Racing also recently launched a Fan Token in partnership with Socios.com. The 76ers and the Boston Celtics were the first NBA franchises to partner with Socios.com.

Socios.com has major global expansion plans and will increase their existing presence in Europe, while targeting many more Fan Token launches in the USA, Asia and South America with the world's leading sporting properties. Socios.com has multiple office locations around the world and has already opened new regional headquarters in Madrid, Istanbul, São Paulo and Buenos Aires in 2021. The company will open a new office in North America in the near future.

Matt Kobe, Executive Vice President, Revenue & Strategy for the Chicago Bulls said: "At the Chicago Bulls, we pride ourselves on identifying innovative ways to engage our fans across the globe, and we are excited to partner with Socios.com to help us reach that goal. We're fortunate to be able to join forces with a company that shares our vision and has the resources to allow the Bulls to take another step forward in applying blockchain technology."

Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Socios.com and Chiliz, added: "Chicago Bulls are one of the biggest sporting names on the planet. We're incredibly proud to be partnering with this storied franchise and look forward to creating new opportunities for Bulls fans the world over to engage with their team."

ABOUT SOCIOS.COM

Transitioning passive fans into active fans is essential to the future of sport. Our vision is for an extensive network of the world's leading sporting organizations to achieve this through Fan Tokens and transactional fan engagement on Socios.com. Fan Tokens, collectible, digital assets minted on the Chiliz blockchain, and the Socios.com fan engagement platform enable the world's biggest sporting properties to plug into a fan influence and fan reward ecosystem. Socios.com has already generated $150M in revenues for sports teams in 2021. Over 40 major sporting organisations, including UFC® , FC Barcelona, Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Valencia CF, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester City and the Argentina and Portugal national teams have partnered with Socios.com. Aston Martin Cognizant and Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN of Formula One™ have launched Fan Tokens. Leading esports organizations Team Heretics, NAVI, OG and Alliance have all launched Fan Tokens on the platform. NHL side New Jersey Devils recently became the first US sports franchise to partner with Socios.com, before being joined by the 76ers and Boston Celtics of the NBA. Three leading IPL sides have also joined the Socios.com roster. Many more leading sports and entertainment properties from around the world are set to launch Fan Tokens in the near future. Chiliz, the crypto unicorn behind the Socios.com platform has 140+ employees and has already opened new regional headquarters in Madrid, Istanbul, São Paulo. The company will open a new office in North America in the near future. Chiliz $CHZ has been listed on a host of major cryptocurrency exchanges around the world, including Coinbase and Binance. Socios.com - creators of Fan Tokens - also own www.fantokens.com which will launch soon. The Socios.com app is available in 10 languages. For more information please visit www.socios.com.