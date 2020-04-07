Bulls Give Back to Healthcare Heroes of the Pandemic

With generous donations from Zach LaVine and key F&B partners, the Bulls are proud to support hospital partners, Advocate Health Care and Rush Medical Center, and their staffs on the frontlines of the pandemic. In partnership with Beatrix, Coca-Cola, Dunkin', Giordano's, Portillo's, and Affy Tapple, the Bulls will deliver food and beverages reaching 2,000 healthcare workers at different Advocate and Rush locations across Chicagoland every day this week.

In the spirit of the league's community and social engagement campaign, NBA Together, fans can follow the @ChicagoBulls on Twitter for updates throughout the week and are encouraged to share their own #ActsofCaring.

If you are interested in supporting Advocate, visit https://advocategiving.org/covid-19/ for more information.

If you are interested in supporting Rush, visit https://www.rush.edu/patients-visitors/covid-19-resources/rush-coronavirus-covid-19-donations for more information.