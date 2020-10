AT&T x Bulls: Draft History Quiz How well do you know the Bulls' draft history? Enter this quiz now for a chance to win an AT&T x Bulls prize pack, which includes an official 2020 Bulls Draft Cap!

The Bulls currently hold the 4th overall pick in the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft. Which of these players was not drafted at No. 4?



Who was the first player ever drafted by the Chicago Bulls?

In the 2019 NBA Draft, Coby White and Daniel Gafford were selected at picks __ and __ respectively.

In which year did the Bulls draft Kirk Hinrich with their 7th overall pick?

Who are the only two players the Bulls drafted with the first overall pick?

Which of these two players were not drafted in the same year by the Chicago Bulls?

