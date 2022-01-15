Zach LaVine injury update
The Bulls guard left the game early during Chicago's Friday night matchup against the Warriors
Remind Me Later •
Body
Bulls guard Zach LaVine suffered an injury to his left knee early in the first quarter of last night's game vs. Golden State. He underwent an MRI Saturday morning which revealed no significant structural damage. LaVine has begun a period of targeted therapy and will be reassessed early next week when a more definitive timetable will be determined. LaVine is not expected to miss significant time.
NEXT UP: