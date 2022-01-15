Zach LaVine injury update

The Bulls guard left the game early during Chicago's Friday night matchup against the Warriors
by Bulls.com
Posted: Jan 15, 2022
Remind Me Later

Body

Bulls guard Zach LaVine suffered an injury to his left knee early in the first quarter of last night's game vs. Golden State. He underwent an MRI Saturday morning which revealed no significant structural damage. LaVine has begun a period of targeted therapy and will be reassessed early next week when a more definitive timetable will be determined. LaVine is not expected to miss significant time.

Tags
LaVine, Zach, Bulls

Related Content

LaVine, Zach

Bulls

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter