Women's History Month Graphic Series 2023/24

Chicago Bulls commissioned eight talented female designers to bring their style and creativity to the game day posts on social media across the Bulls channels for games during March.

The third year of the Women's History Month Graphic Series saw over 70 artists apply from across the world, through the Chicago Bulls Creator Portal. This season's artists were selected through the portal, where artists from a wide-range of disciplines can submit their portfolios and work for potential opportunities to work with the Bulls on future projects.