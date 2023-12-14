Will Coby White's hot shooting lead to three-point contest invite?

There’s a story Abraham Lincoln used to tell about the man who was tarred and feathered and carried out of town by the crowd. A man in the crowd asked him how he liked it. His reply was that if it was not for the honor of the thing, he would much rather walk.

Sort of like what could be the story of new Bulls shooting star Coby White and the shooting contest to beat all contests, the NBA’s All-Star weekend highlight Three-Point shootout. It has in many respects become the only serious competitive event of the All-Star weekend carnival with the best shooters taking a chance and taking it seriously.

White figures to be among the favorites to be invited, but that’s the rub.

“It would be an honor to be selected,” White acknowledged. “But am I pushing or campaigning? No. If they ask me, yeah maybe. Uh, I haven’t really thought about it.”

That’s right, curb your enthusiasm. At least for now. But he has reasons.

The recent winners are a roll call of the game’s greatest shooters, like Damian Lillard last year, Stephen Curry in 2021 and 2015, Klay Thompson, Devin Booker, Kyrie Irving, Bulls winners Steve Kerr and Craig Hodges in the 1990s and the marksman who got it started, Larry Bird.

The contestants will not be chosen for about a month with All-Star voting for the teams begins Tuesday, December 19th. The All-Star game is in Indianapolis this February. So figure hometown hero Tyrese Haliburton and probably Pacer Buddy Hield, a previous winner, are included in the contest. The way White has shot threes in the last month he’s probably worked his way into the discussion about the best shooters in the game. The NBA sends out invitations in January.

Coby White tied a career-high with eight three-pointers in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 2.

Since the Bulls November 18th win over the Miami Heat when White started this run with 4-of-10 three pointers, White is one of the hottest shooters in the NBA at 52% on threes while averaging 22.5 points. That’s brought his season averages to 16.7 overall and 43.2% on threes, both career highs.

In this exceptional period, White is attempting more than nine threes a game, making almost five.

Forget the magical 50/40/90 line that defines shooting greatness in the NBA. White is shooting in this stretch more than 50% overall and on threes and 91% on free throws, a 50/50/90 man. He’s made at least five threes in four of the last five games and half the last 12.

White is third in the NBA this season in three-point shots made behind only Curry and Luka Dončić. He’s eighth in attempts. And while he is 21st overall in percentage, he’s seventh among those players who have attempted at least 100 threes. In addition, he’s expanded his range in frequently — to his coach’s distress until most go in — attempting 30-footers which would fit the contest’s new element of a long, four-point shot.

There’s just one hangup, if hardly a negative.

Coby is a devoted family man, and for him that means an annual All-Star week reunion.

“That’s like the only time, really, during the season I get to see my family and all my people from back home,” White related. “For me, I kind of use that time to reset.”

Which was why when White as a rookie was snubbed from the Rising Stars game in Chicago, he never complained. Though he did return refreshed from the break to average 26 points over nine games before Covid shut down the league for the rest of the season.

The way White is shooting, considering the past All-Star snub and the difficulty the Bulls will have in sending someone to the weekend with their under .500 record for now, the 6-foot-4 White seems like he would be the Bulls favorite for the three-point shooting contest.

It’s a tournament which has a rich Bulls history as the Bulls are tied for first all-time with four wins, three by Hodges and one by Kerr.

But there’s ambivalence for White with this shot.

“Honestly, really, I don’t have aspirations for being in it,” White admitted somewhat apologetically while acknowledging the honor. “For me because, honestly, it’s over All-Star break and I’m a really big family guy. It’s supposedly the halfway mark, but really not the halfway mark of the season. It’s a time for me to reset, get away from the game a little bit, get away from everything and be with my family and my closest friends, and I always look forward to All-Star break for that reason.”

The 23-year-old fifth-year pro understands this hot streak, but he says it really follows his philosophy to remain present and looking forward. Not for what he’s done, but what he can do.

“I don’t really try to pay attention to the (statistics),” White admits. "I’m just trying to be in the moment whatever that looks like for me. Numbers, I don’t really pay attention. I just have a process and routine every day and try to stay consistent with that.”

Coby White has made three or more three-pointers in 12 consecutive games -- a Bulls franchise record.

A big part of that, predictably, is family. Coby’s brother, Will, has lived with him since Coby came to the Bulls and remains his guiding light.

“My brother is my biggest fan and focuses on me a lot,” said Coby. “He doesn’t really talk about (what other players in the NBA are doing). He talks about most of all what I can do better and what I can be better at. He’s positive and he’s proud of me, but he’ll always be that guy who critiques me and he’s never going to be afraid to do that. That’s why we get along so well. I’m open to that because I want to be the best player I can be and he knows that. So he challenges me each and every day. He texts me before each and every game, challenging me to be better. He’s just like me. He’s been a winner all his life in every sport he’s played (at Division II Mars Hill University). He does whatever it takes to win. So he wants for me to do the same thing and do whatever it takes to win; that’s all he cares about.

“I don’t watch SportsCenter,” said Coby. "I don’t watch the talk shows or social media. It’s cool, it’s dope, a great feeling (being in this best shooting conversation). But I try to stay away from that. I don’t pay attention to the outside noise and just try to stay locked in on every one in this locker room, every one on the coaching and training staff, the (Bulls.com) social media person; that’s all I care about.”

Though White does know about those who came before, like Reggie Miller and his personal favorite Ray Allen.

“I just like watching players play,” White said. “The players I looked up to were Chris Paul, Damian Lilliard, those types of guys who shoot the ball. The one person I did probably look up to most when I was growing up (in rural Goldsboro before attending Greenfield School on the way to Chapel Hill) was Ray Allen. When I was young, I wore number 20 because of him (Allen changed to number 20 in Boston). Because he could really shoot the ball. That was one shooter I really looked up to growing up.”

And now the kids working on those threes are beginning to look up to and at Coby White. And at All-Star weekend? Stay tuned.

Got a question for Sam?

Submit your question to Sam at asksam@bulls.com