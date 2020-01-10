Wendell Carter Jr. & Otto Porter Jr. Updates

Carter Jr. to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Severe Ankle Sprain as Porter Jr. Continues Gradual Increase of Non-Basketball Activities
by Bulls.com
Posted: Jan 09, 2020

The Chicago Bulls announced today the below injury updates on center Wendell Carter Jr. and forward Otto Porter Jr. upon the team's return to Chicago.

Carter Jr. underwent an MRI and CT Scan which confirmed a severe right ankle sprain. It is estimated he will be out 4-6 weeks.

A repeat MRI and CT Scan was performed on Porter Jr. which showed ongoing bone healing. He will continue his gradual increase of non-basketball activities.

Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

