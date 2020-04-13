United Center and Team Rubicon partner with City of Chicago to support PPE donations

CHICAGO – The City of Chicago along with Team Rubicon, a veteran-led global disaster response organization, will be teaming up with the United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, to launch a personal protective equipment (PPE) donation drop-off beginning Monday, April 13, 2020.

Team Rubicon volunteers will collect PPE items that are in critical shortage, sort PPE based on priority, and coordinate the distribution to vulnerable populations and essential work staff.

"Team Rubicon is a powerful group of veterans with a meaningful mission," said Terry Savarise, Executive Vice President and COO, United Center. "We are honored to have the opportunity to work with them as we continue the fight against coronavirus in our community."

The PPE donation drop-off will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the United Center's East Atrium located at 16 South Wood Street, Lot H. As a first step, donors should visit chi.gov/donatePPE to review donation guidelines and directions on how to help. The City is requesting the following PPE supplies, which will be collected using proper social distancing protocol.

Sterile and Non-Sterile Gloves (unopened boxes, latex-free preferred)

Hand Sanitizer (unopened containers)

Disinfectant Bottles or Sprays (unopened containers)

Disinfectant Wipes (unopened containers)

Isopropyl Alcohol (unopened bottles)

Eye Protection and Goggles (unused in box or wrapper)

Clear Face Shields (translucent, unused only)

Masks with Tie/Ear Loop (unopened boxes only; homemade cloth masks will be accepted)

3-ply Surgical Masks (FDA approved)

Respirator Masks - N95, N99, P100 (unopened boxes; extra filters are also needed for these devices - including ones use in construction and other industries)

PAPR Respirators - 3M or MaxAir (unused only; hoods, filters, batteries, chargers, tubes to go with these units are also needed)

Disposable Isolation Gowns (unused only)

Disposable Examination Gowns (unused only)

Booties (unopened boxes)

Medical Ventilator

Disposable Gloves (nitrile, sterile, non-powdered)

Coveralls

Hair Nets (Polypropylene)

Touchless Thermometers

Acting as a satellite storage facility for the Greater Chicago Food Depository (GCFD) and playing host to Project C.U.R.E.'s recent PPE drive, Team Rubicon's donation drop-off location at the United Center is a welcome addition to the arena's ongoing efforts to aid in the city's relief efforts by operating as a logistics hub.

About Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon is a nonprofit organization that serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service, leveraging their skills and experiences to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises. Programs and services are made possible by the support of individual donors, corporate partners, and the dedication of volunteers across the country. To join or support Team Rubicon's mission, visit www.teamrubiconusa.org

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic the City launched the Stay Home, Save Lives campaign to inform residents about how they can stay healthy and do their part to bend the curve of the virus. For more information and updates on COVID-19, text COVID19 to 78015, email coronavirus@chicago.gov or visit Chicago.gov/coronavirus.