Statement from Rocky Wirtz and Jerry Reinsdorf
A statment from the United Center, Chicago Blackhawks, and Chicago Bulls ownership
The United Center ownership and the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks, on behalf of our front offices and players, will pay day-of-game employees through the remainder of the originally scheduled season. Our employees, whether they be front office staff, or our approximately 1,200 day-of-game staff, are family, and we will navigate this unprecedented situation together.
