Statement from Rocky Wirtz and Jerry Reinsdorf

A statment from the United Center, Chicago Blackhawks, and Chicago Bulls ownership
by Bulls.com
Posted: Mar 14, 2020

Body

The United Center ownership and the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks, on behalf of our front offices and players, will pay day-of-game employees through the remainder of the originally scheduled season. Our employees, whether they be front office staff, or our approximately 1,200 day-of-game staff, are family, and we will navigate this unprecedented situation together.

Bulls

