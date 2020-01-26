Statement from John Paxson on the passing of Kobe Bryant

"While he leaves us far too soon, his legacy and persona will forever be remembered."
by Bulls.com
Posted: Jan 26, 2020

The following statement is from John Paxson, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, on behalf of the Bulls:

"The Chicago Bulls organization is terribly saddened about the sudden passing of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the other passengers in today's horrific helicopter crash in California. While he leaves us far too soon, his legacy and persona will forever be remembered. One of the best to have ever played the game of basketball, we extend our deepest sympathies to the Bryant family and the other families affected."

