Statement from Chicago Bulls Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf on the Passing of Jerry West

I am deeply saddened by the passing of my long-time friend and colleague, Jerry West. On behalf of the Chicago Bulls, I extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Jerry’s wife Karen, his family, and NBA fans everywhere who have suffered an immeasurable loss. I treasure my many times with Jerry West, benefiting from his devotion, respect for, and knowledge of the game.

Jerry West was NBA royalty, and he embodied basketball perhaps more than anyone ever involved in the game. Though he wasn’t the biggest scorer, he still holds the record for the highest scoring average in a playoff series. He wasn’t the strongest, the fastest, or the biggest, but he is ultimately identified with the game as the silhouette in the NBA logo. In many respects, Jerry West was basketball.