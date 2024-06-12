Statement from Chicago Bulls Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf on the Passing of Jerry West

I am deeply saddened by the passing of my long-time friend and colleague, Jerry West. On behalf of the Chicago Bulls, I extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Jerry’s wife Karen, his family, and NBA fans everywhere who have suffered an immeasurable loss. I treasure my many times with Jerry West, benefiting from his devotion, respect for, and knowledge of the game.
Jerry West was NBA royalty, and he embodied basketball perhaps more than anyone ever involved in the game. Though he wasn’t the biggest scorer, he still holds the record for the highest scoring average in a playoff series. He wasn’t the strongest, the fastest, or the biggest, but he is ultimately identified with the game as the silhouette in the NBA logo. In many respects, Jerry West was basketball.
His love and passion for the game resonated with every fan. Jerry endured disappointment and frustration as his beloved Los Angeles Lakers lost six consecutive times in the NBA Finals. Despite this, he became the only NBA player to be named Finals MVP from a losing team. With the resilient spirit that defined him, stemming from his humble West Virginia roots, he came back again and again, even against my childhood team, the New York Knicks, I found myself rooting for him, eventually leading his Lakers to success. One of my most lasting basketball memories is his famous 60-foot shot to force overtime in Game 3 of the 1970 Finals. His range of interests and knowledge about the game made him one of the best executives in NBA history.