Statement from Chicago Bulls on the Passing of David Stern

The following statement is from Jerry Reinsdorf, the Chicago Bulls Chairman and Alternate NBA Governor, on behalf of the Bulls:

"David Stern was the greatest Commissioner our sport has ever seen. He set the standard for commissioners. The growth of the NBA and its franchises are a direct result of his leadership. He was a brilliant leader and innovator whose vision for the NBA and the game of basketball made it the global sport that it is today. His imprint on the game is immeasurable and will last forever. On behalf of the Chicago Bulls, we extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, Dianne, and his sons, Andrew and Eric."