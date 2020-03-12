Statement from the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls returned home from Orlando, Fla. on Thursday, March 12. Following the league's direction on the suspension of games, and at the recommendation of the team's medical staff and team physicians, the Bulls have stopped all basketball operations activities for the next few days as a proactive measure to social distance.

No player has reported experiencing any symptoms at this time. Players, coaches and basketball operations personnel have been asked to remain in the Chicagoland area and to exercise good judgment related to personal hygiene and social distancing.

This is a fluid situation that we are all navigating together. Once the NBA has determined next steps for the season, we will work with the league to provide updates as necessary.