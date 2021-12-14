Sneaker Show-Out: Zach LaVine Averages 30 PPG Over 3-0 Stretch For Bulls

We take a look at Zach LaVine's big-time contributions over the Bulls 3-0 stretch in early December.

The Chicago Bulls sit at 17-10 as they prepare to resume their season on Sunday against LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers. A central part of the Bulls' success has been a so far, terrific season from Zach LaVine.

Over 27 games, LaVine is averaging 26 ppg on a 60% true shooting percentage. LaVine's incredible efficiency on the season has been a result of not just his hard work, but also the additions of DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball to take a reasonable amount of pressure off of him.

With the Bulls on a brief hiatus, we take a look back at Zach LaVine's huge week, leading to a 3-0 Bulls stretch in early December.

27 points vs. New York Knicks in the Kobe X 'Overcome'

Zach LaVine in the Kobe 10 Overcome

LaVine lit up Tom Thibodeau's defense for 27 points on 50% shooting. With the NBA's rules changes leading to more physicality on defense, free throw rates for star players have fluctuated greatly. LaVine has been working his way back into rhythm and he collected six trips to the free throw line vs. New York, his most attempts in over a week.

In the win LaVine collected five assists, contributing greatly to the big nights of Nikola Vucevic (27 points) and DeMar DeRozan (34 points).

Zach dominated in a pair of the Kobe 10 'Overcome,' aptly named for the late, great Kobe Bryant's ability to bounce back from injuries.

It's also a reasonable shoe for LaVine to wear, considering he bounced back in a big way from a torn ACL in February 2017, eventually becoming a bonafide NBA All-Star.

31 points vs. Brooklyn Nets in the Nike Kobe 5 Protro Undefeated Hall of Fame

In a matchup between two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, Chicago shined brightest in their 111-107 win over Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. In the win, LaVine collected a game-high 31 points.

The key for LaVine was that his aggressiveness reached a season-high level against the Nets. He was bold and daring in his many forays to the rim, racking up a season-high 13 trips to the free throw line, knocking down 11 of them.

In this win, LaVine wore a pair of Kobe 5 Protro Undefeated Hall of Fame edition sneakers. The Kobe 5 Protro Undefeated Hall of Fame shoes released as part of Bryant's posthumous induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

32 points vs. the Denver Nuggets in the Kobe 6 Protro White Del Sol

The Bulls had not won in Denver since 2016, but Zach LaVine helped put an end to Chicagos struggles in the Mile High City.

With the Bulls dealing with the huge COVID-related absence of DeMar DeRozan, LaVine truly showed the "Mamba Mentality," scoring a game-high 32 points. On a night where the Bulls offense had many struggles, LaVine got to the free throw line, knocked down 3-pointers and tied with Ayo Dosunmu for the team lead in assists on the night (8).

LaVine's assist-to-turnover ratio was solid in this win (8:3) and over this entire three-game span. Over the Bulls 3-0 stretch from 12/2 to 12/6, LaVine chipped in a total of 19 assists and only 6 turnovers.

The Bulls resume play on Sunday vs. the Lakers. Chicago will look to build positive momentum as Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Co. all look to build their All-Star cases as we approach the mid-season break.