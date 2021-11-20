Sneaker Show Out: DeMar DeRozan's Dominant Stretch For Bulls, Kobe Collection
DeMar DeRozan averaged 27 PPG on 61% True Shooting over a 3-2 West Coast road trip for the Chicago Bulls.
Remind Me Later •
Body
Growing up in Compton, CA and being perhaps one of the league's best at representing where he comes from, DeMar DeRozan has always shown an impeccable taste in sneakers, rocking one of the NBA's best collection of Kobes.
That hasn't changed since DeRozan joined the Bulls. What has changed is DeRozan's level of play, which is perhaps at the highest of his career as his continues what is currently an MVP-caliber season for Chicago.
The Bulls took their first truly humbling defeat of the season in a 119-93 loss to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco, the first game of the Bulls five-game West Coast road trip.
Following that Warriors loss, the Bulls went 3-1 over the remainder of the trip with DeRozan averaging 30 ppg on a 63% True Shooting Percentage (factors in 3-point and free throw percentage).
We take a closer look at DeMar's kicks over his recent stretch of great play.
35 points vs. Clippers in the Kobe V Protro PJ Tucker PE
The Bulls rebounded quickly from their loss in San Francisco, beating a quality Clippers team by 10 points on the road.
This was a special win for the L.A.-area native especially, as postgame DeRozan stated that it was his first time coming home to play since his father passed.
It was amazing performance to have in front of friends and family, as DeRozan shot a sizzling 75% from the field to get his 35 points and also took 11 trips to the free throw line.
In this game DeRozan wore a pair of Kobe V Protro PEs designed by none other than fellow basketball sneaker enthusiast PJ Tucker. Tucker's PEs prominently feature Nikes Particle Grey, University Blue, University Red and Voltage Purple colors, with bright Volt laces.
With a matchup with the Lakers looming, DeRozan was showing that he was in fact just getting started.
38 points vs. Lakers in the Nike Undefeated X Zoom Kobe 1 Protro Red Camo
DeRozan continued his Los Angeles dominance with a season-high 38 points in a win over the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. In the victory, Chicago's second win in two nights, DeRozan's playmaking as on-point as he racked up 6 assists to go along with his massive scoring effort.
In the win over the Lakers, DeRozan shot 40% from 3-point range on five attempts and was a perfect 6-6 from the charity stripe.
The shoes DeRozan broke out against the Lakers were a Bulls-adjacent colorway, the Nike Undefeated X Zoom Kobe 1 Protro Red Camo. These kicks feature red, black and white camouflage all of the Protro sneaker. "Protro" is actually a term coined by Kobe Bryant himself, with the term representing the "professional" and "retro" nature of the shoe line.
22 points, 2 blocks (season-high) vs. Trail Blazers in the Kobe 6 Protro PE
DeMar DeRozan helped the Bulls raced out to a 20-point lead against the Trail Blazers in Portland before the team collectively ran out of steam down the stretch.
Portland is one of the best home teams in the league, with an 8-1 record in Portland as of Sunday morning. But DeRozan still made big-time plays throughout the matchup.
DeRozan finished the night a +6 on the floor despite the Bulls losing by 5 points, showing his immense value to the lineup.
On the evening, DeRozan rocked a pair of Kobe 6 Protro PEs that are among some of our favorite that he wears. The pink shoes, adorned with blue and green flowers, were designed by DeRozan's two daughters. The bright green laces accent the flowers and help the special pair of kicks stand out just as much as DeRozan's masterful performances.
NEXT UP: