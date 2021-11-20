Sneaker Show Out: DeMar DeRozan's Dominant Stretch For Bulls, Kobe Collection

Growing up in Compton, CA and being perhaps one of the league's best at representing where he comes from, DeMar DeRozan has always shown an impeccable taste in sneakers, rocking one of the NBA's best collection of Kobes.

That hasn't changed since DeRozan joined the Bulls. What has changed is DeRozan's level of play, which is perhaps at the highest of his career as his continues what is currently an MVP-caliber season for Chicago.

The Bulls took their first truly humbling defeat of the season in a 119-93 loss to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco, the first game of the Bulls five-game West Coast road trip.

Following that Warriors loss, the Bulls went 3-1 over the remainder of the trip with DeRozan averaging 30 ppg on a 63% True Shooting Percentage (factors in 3-point and free throw percentage).

We take a closer look at DeMar's kicks over his recent stretch of great play.