Shop Now: Chicago Bulls and Lyrical Lemonade Launch New Capsule Collection

CHICAGO – Starting today at 10 a.m., fans can shop a new limited-edition capsule collection from the Chicago Bulls and Lyrical Lemonade. The lineup features graphic tees, hoodies, varsity jacket, hat, basketball, and plush, all of which are adorned with a specially crafted joint logo, priced from $30 - $200. The campaign features retired Chicago Bull Joakim Noah wearing pieces from the collection at the United Center.

Led by founder Cole Bennet, Lyrical Lemonade is a multi-media company specializing in music videos, live events, exclusive content, merchandise. With deep ties to the fashion and hip-hop scenes, they have collaborated with Lil Durk, Kid Cudi, Jack Harlow, Eminem and Ski Mask the Slump God, among others.

“We were inspired by Lyrical Lemonade’s vibrant identity, cultural resonance and unique artistic expression,” said Sarah Smith, director of marketing for the Chicago Bulls. “Thanks to their unique platform with global reach and Chicago roots, this collection celebrates the unique intersection of our two brands in fashion, lifestyle, culture and basketball.”

The collection will also be the Item of the Game presented by Klarna on Feb. 3 against the Sacramento Kings and can be purchased in the Bulls app by fans at the United Center with in-seat delivery available.

“Everyone at Lyrical Lemonade grew up as a Bulls fan, so it's needless to say that this collaboration marks a major milestone for us,” said Elliot Montanez, director of operations at Lyrical Lemonade. “The Chicago Bulls have one of the most iconic logos of all time, when it comes to branding, they are second to none. To see our brands collide on this collaboration means the world to us.”