Sam Smith's 2019 Post-Lottery NBA Mock Draft

So who do you think is going to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft? That seemed decided Tuesday even before the lottery drawing with almost nonstop interviews of Duke forward Zion Williamson. The 6-6 athletic anomaly is expected to be the NBA's next big thing. So he becomes an easy choice for the Big Easy and the New Orleans Pelicans. Their ascendency in the draft lottery became one of the biggest stories of the NBA season. And it sends the NBA into the summer—if the league can get these playoffs concluded—with yet another big storyline of the fate of Anthony Davis given the Zion addition and what has LeBron got to say about all this. As NBA drafts go, the first tier of this draft is the Nos. 1 and 2 picks. Tier 2 is one player. Tier 3 is two to five players and then it becomes the usual eye of the beholder. Though as its been popular to point out lately how many stars remain in the playoffs—Stephen Curry (7), Klay Thompson (11), Giannis Antetokounmpo (15), Kawhi Leonard (15), Damiam Lillard (6), C.J. McCollum (10), Draymond Green (35)—who weren't top five picks. And recent departures like No. 41 pick Nikola Jokic. Though it still doesn't appear that Williamson will fall to No. 7 and the Bulls. Here's an early look at how the lottery might look on draft might next month.