Sam Smith's Final 2019 NBA Mock Draft

It's finally here, the 2019 NBA draft, and much of the discussion around the NBA—except perhaps in New Orleans and Memphis, which still are NBA cities—is when does free agency begin.

This is one of those drafts, and perhaps more significantly one of those free agency periods even with the injuries to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, that has teams anxious for July. And not only the buffet at the Wynn.

League executives are saying because of the huge number of free agents this summer and still so many big names and more to come as players like Al Horford get added, there could be an unusually large number of draft day trades as teams both try to clear financial room for free agency and get in better position for trades. So players shouldn't be so quick to model those team baseball caps.

So there also should be considerable intrigue considering the wide range of options facing so many teams. It should be at the very least and entertaining evening.

Here's a look at one likely inexact projection. Though I'm still standing by my selection for No. 1.