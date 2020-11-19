Sam Smith: Draft 2020 Instant Analysis

Sam Smith breaks down each pick of the 2020 NBA Draft. Enjoy!

#1 Minnesota Timberwolves - Anthony Edwards | Georgia

Hey, we really wanted to trade the pick. Welcome to Minnesota. Ever been ice fishing?

#2 Golden State Warriors - James Wiseman | Memphis

Wise pick, man. A wise man for a youngster. Not so much a wise guy as a wise man.

#3 Charlotte Hornets - LaMelo Ball | Illawarra (NBL)

Wise pick, man. A wise man for a youngster. Not so much a wise guy as a wise man.

#4 Chicago Bulls - Patrick Williams | Florida State

The Bulls with the first surprise of the draft in drafting Williams, who is one of the youngest players in the draft. Some scouts liken him to a future Kawhi Leonard even as he came off the bench was a top ACC sixth man this season averaging 9.2 points. He’s primarily known now for his defensive versatility.

#5 Cleveland Cavaliers - Isaac Okoro | Auburn

Well, he’s not the next LeBron. A bit of a surprise since they’d been expected to go offensive and he’s all defense. Kevin Love may not get a shot off in practice.

#6 Atlanta Hawks - Onyeka Okongwu | USC

Tough, physical, scary guy. Sort of a bigger version of Montrezl Harrell. Trae Young doesn’t have to hide from everyone anymore.

#7 Detroit Pistons - Killian Hayes | Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

Derrick Rose already working on his French to groom his successor.

#8 New York Knicks - Obi Toppin | Dayton

He’s a Brooklyn guy who can show Thibs the good pizza places. A ready to play scorer that fits the Knicks goal of trying for 10th.

#9 Washington Wizards - Deni Avdija | Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel)

He should be at home at the seat of our government where it seems to the rest of us they always are speaking another language.

#10 Phoenix Suns - Jalen Smith | Maryland

Another high riser like the Bulls Williams. Which just shows you still can’t believe political polls and mock drafts.

#11 San Antonio Spurs - Devin Vassell | Florida State

Another high riser like the Bulls Williams. Which just shows you still can’t believe political polls and mock drafts.

#12 Sacramento Kings - Tyrese Haliburton | Iowa State

They have point guard De’Aaron Fox, who is better. And shooter Buddy Hield, who is about to be shot out of there. That’s where Tyrese can play.

#13 New Orleans Pelicans - Kira Lewis Jr. | Alabama

Whoosh. The new Flash of the NBA is not going to take a Big Easy sort of pace. Should at least help Zion lose some weight catching up.

#14 Boston Celtics - Aaron Nesmith | Vanderbilt

It appeared like Nesmith started crying on the ESPN feed when selected by Boston. Probably more the accent than the team. What the heck are those people saying?

#15 Orlando Magic - Cole Anthony | North Carolina

He was bubbling over, though it also means unlike the rest of the NBA he’s not going home from Orlando.

#16 Portland Trail Blazers - Isaiah Stewart | Washington

He’s the next building block, a middle man

#17 Minnesota Timberwolves - Aleksej Pokuševski | Olympiacos B (Greece)

The next Giannis? Perhaps not. Looks more like Yi Gianlian. Practice might be tough as it looks like Steven Adams eats more than that for breakfast.

#18 Dallas Mavericks - Josh Green | Arizona

He’s a bit green as an Australian in Arizona who probably still doesn’t know there’s green vegetation in the U.S. Another guy to shoot as Luka dribbles.

#19 Brooklyn Nets - Saddiq Bey | Villanova

They’re building a core from what everyone says was a weak draft. Ooops.

#20 Miami Heat - Precious Achiuwa | Memphis

What happened to small ball. An athletic big guy to help Meyers Leonard pack to join a playoff team.

#21 Philadelphia 76ers - Tyrese Maxey | Kentucky

Someone to shoot, which they need, though Daryl Morey probably will try to package him for James Harden soon.

#22 Denver Nuggets - Zeke Nnaji | Arizona

Big guy rebounder and shooter who fits their profile of getting the ball to Jokic and being ready.

#23 New York Knicks - Leandro Bolmaro | FC Barcelona (Spain)

He knows where to hang out, and figures to be one of those places next season.

#24 Milwaukee Bucks - RJ Hampton | NZ Breakers (NBL)

Another of those athletic open court players. Plays some point guard also to get the ball to Jokic.

#25 Oklahoma City Thunder - Immanuel Quickley | Kentucky

The new Knicks management has a lot of Kentucky guys, so maybe they made a promise to Cal.

#26 Boston Celtics - Payton Pritchard | Oregon

Pugnacious type with an attitude who doesn’t have the body for it as much as the spirit.

#27 Utah Jazz - Udoka Azubuike | Kansas

Big guy apparently in case Rudy Gobert starts messing with all this media tape recorders again.

#28 Los Angeles Lakers - Jaden McDaniels | Washington

Skinny long distance shooter who has to get out of Towns’ way while he’s shooting too many threes.

#29 Toronto Raptors - Malachi Flynn | San Diego State

Some insurance in case VanVleet, rhymes with fleet, takes off.

#30 Boston Celtics - Desmond Bane | TCU

Considered one of the better shooters, and not just because he was in Texas.