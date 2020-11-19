Sam Smith: Draft 2020 Instant Analysis
Sam Smith gives his instant analysis for every pick of the 2020 NBA Draft
Sam Smith breaks down each pick of the 2020 NBA Draft. Enjoy!
#1 Minnesota Timberwolves - Anthony Edwards | Georgia
Hey, we really wanted to trade the pick. Welcome to Minnesota. Ever been ice fishing?
#2 Golden State Warriors - James Wiseman | Memphis
Wise pick, man. A wise man for a youngster. Not so much a wise guy as a wise man.
#3 Charlotte Hornets - LaMelo Ball | Illawarra (NBL)
#4 Chicago Bulls - Patrick Williams | Florida State
The Bulls with the first surprise of the draft in drafting Williams, who is one of the youngest players in the draft. Some scouts liken him to a future Kawhi Leonard even as he came off the bench was a top ACC sixth man this season averaging 9.2 points. He’s primarily known now for his defensive versatility.
#5 Cleveland Cavaliers - Isaac Okoro | Auburn
Well, he’s not the next LeBron. A bit of a surprise since they’d been expected to go offensive and he’s all defense. Kevin Love may not get a shot off in practice.
#6 Atlanta Hawks - Onyeka Okongwu | USC
Tough, physical, scary guy. Sort of a bigger version of Montrezl Harrell. Trae Young doesn’t have to hide from everyone anymore.
#7 Detroit Pistons - Killian Hayes | Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)
Derrick Rose already working on his French to groom his successor.
#8 New York Knicks - Obi Toppin | Dayton
He’s a Brooklyn guy who can show Thibs the good pizza places. A ready to play scorer that fits the Knicks goal of trying for 10th.
#9 Washington Wizards - Deni Avdija | Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel)
He should be at home at the seat of our government where it seems to the rest of us they always are speaking another language.
#10 Phoenix Suns - Jalen Smith | Maryland
Another high riser like the Bulls Williams. Which just shows you still can’t believe political polls and mock drafts.
#11 San Antonio Spurs - Devin Vassell | Florida State
#12 Sacramento Kings - Tyrese Haliburton | Iowa State
They have point guard De’Aaron Fox, who is better. And shooter Buddy Hield, who is about to be shot out of there. That’s where Tyrese can play.
#13 New Orleans Pelicans - Kira Lewis Jr. | Alabama
Whoosh. The new Flash of the NBA is not going to take a Big Easy sort of pace. Should at least help Zion lose some weight catching up.
#14 Boston Celtics - Aaron Nesmith | Vanderbilt
It appeared like Nesmith started crying on the ESPN feed when selected by Boston. Probably more the accent than the team. What the heck are those people saying?
#15 Orlando Magic - Cole Anthony | North Carolina
He was bubbling over, though it also means unlike the rest of the NBA he’s not going home from Orlando.
#16 Portland Trail Blazers - Isaiah Stewart | Washington
He’s the next building block, a middle man
#17 Minnesota Timberwolves - Aleksej Pokuševski | Olympiacos B (Greece)
The next Giannis? Perhaps not. Looks more like Yi Gianlian. Practice might be tough as it looks like Steven Adams eats more than that for breakfast.
#18 Dallas Mavericks - Josh Green | Arizona
He’s a bit green as an Australian in Arizona who probably still doesn’t know there’s green vegetation in the U.S. Another guy to shoot as Luka dribbles.
#19 Brooklyn Nets - Saddiq Bey | Villanova
They’re building a core from what everyone says was a weak draft. Ooops.
#20 Miami Heat - Precious Achiuwa | Memphis
What happened to small ball. An athletic big guy to help Meyers Leonard pack to join a playoff team.
#21 Philadelphia 76ers - Tyrese Maxey | Kentucky
Someone to shoot, which they need, though Daryl Morey probably will try to package him for James Harden soon.
#22 Denver Nuggets - Zeke Nnaji | Arizona
Big guy rebounder and shooter who fits their profile of getting the ball to Jokic and being ready.
#23 New York Knicks - Leandro Bolmaro | FC Barcelona (Spain)
He knows where to hang out, and figures to be one of those places next season.
#24 Milwaukee Bucks - RJ Hampton | NZ Breakers (NBL)
Another of those athletic open court players. Plays some point guard also to get the ball to Jokic.
#25 Oklahoma City Thunder - Immanuel Quickley | Kentucky
The new Knicks management has a lot of Kentucky guys, so maybe they made a promise to Cal.
#26 Boston Celtics - Payton Pritchard | Oregon
Pugnacious type with an attitude who doesn’t have the body for it as much as the spirit.
#27 Utah Jazz - Udoka Azubuike | Kansas
Big guy apparently in case Rudy Gobert starts messing with all this media tape recorders again.
#28 Los Angeles Lakers - Jaden McDaniels | Washington
Skinny long distance shooter who has to get out of Towns’ way while he’s shooting too many threes.
#29 Toronto Raptors - Malachi Flynn | San Diego State
Some insurance in case VanVleet, rhymes with fleet, takes off.
#30 Boston Celtics - Desmond Bane | TCU
Considered one of the better shooters, and not just because he was in Texas.
