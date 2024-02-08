Sam Smith details potential Bulls moves ahead of Trade Deadline

Many of the greatest discoveries in history came by accident.

The 3M executive trying to invent a new adhesive and thus came upon the post-it note, the 11-year-old boy trying to freeze his drink which became the popsicle, the laughing folks who likes to mess around with ether at parties which became anaesthesia, the mold accidentally growing in the scientist’s dish that led to penicillin, Columbus looking for that water route to Asia that ended up being so many statutes and holidays in the United States.

Andre Drummond starting alongside Nikola Vučević that gives the Bulls a formidable inside presence to rival Western Conference title contender Minnesota and suddenly give the Bulls a new look that perhaps gives them an advantage over some of the elite teams in the Eastern Conference for a late playoff run?

And maybe makes them a buyer Thursday at the NBA trading deadline instead of the seller as so many have suggested and predicted.

Perhaps then with a physical front court presence and the emerging stardom of Coby White even with the surgery absence of Zach LaVine, maybe the Bulls can find that elite perimeter shooter like the Cavaliers did with Max Strus to space out the presence of Drummond and Vučević. Maybe hitting up one of the bottom teams perhaps looking to make a move, like for former Bull marksman Doug McDermott with the San Antonio Spurs or Memphis’s Luke Kennard in that franchise’s devastating injury-plagued season.

The Bulls Thursday in Memphis following the close of NBA trading season begin a four-game road trip leading to the All-Star break.

And maybe even throw in former Bull Derrick Rose for some veteran backup and good feelings? Maybe turn this cold beginning into a celebratory finish?

This is all speculation and conjecture for now while the NBA world still mostly views the 24-27 Bulls as sellers. But who knows what comes out of that Tuesday overtime victory against Minnesota and All-Star seven-footers Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.

“I thought he (Drummond) was great,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan acknowledged after the 6-foot-11 Drummond’s top stint of the season, 35 minutes with 16 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks.

“They haven’t played a lot (together),” Donovan knows. “We did that in Oklahoma City with (Enes) Kanter and Steven Adams. All the numbers said it was bad, but there are times they could be playing well but maybe you missed some shots. (Tuesday) was a good start.”

But is it, as Steve Allen wrote, the start of something big. Or just the necessary matchup for the rare binary bigs of the Timberwolves?

Donovan often has demurred about combining Vučević with Drummond because of the modern NBA game practice of at least one “center” playing on the perimeter shooting, someone like Kelly Olynyk, and then being complemented by a shooter like Lauri Markkanen.

But we’ve seen how much difficultly those slightly built seven-footers have in holding off the powerful Drummond, who is surprisingly crafty in being able to move outside against shooters.

Which was effective against Minnesota, as Drummond explained.

“We were just flying around,” he said. “I was able to play free safety a little bit. Rudy is not a shooting big, so I was able to sag off and help our guys when guys got in the paint. So we were clicking on all cylinders across the board.”

And on a 48-minute projection, Drummond is averaging a startling 25 rebounds per game. Drummond leads the NBA by a wide margin in rebounds per 36 minutes.

The Bulls currently are ninth place in the Eastern Conference and pretty secure in the potential play-in tournament with Brooklyn and Toronto fading and well behind.

But what about moving up?

Miami is a small team with undersized Bam Adebayo their physical presence. Orlando plays equally undersized Wendell Carter Jr., at center, and we know he’s not that. The Pacers Myles Turner is mostly a perimeter big, the 76ers have been collapsing without Joel Embiid. And we don’t know when he’ll be back from meniscus surgery, or if.

The Bucks are slowing and aging and relying on Brook Lopez inside, and the Celtics know they have interior issues with injury-prone Kristaps Porzingis and traded for Memphis’ Xavier Tillman Thursday. The Knicks still don’t have back Mitchell Robinson, and the Bulls need size to combat the hot Cleveland Cavaliers. But none of those teams seem quite that invincible.

It’s been clear with the makeup of the Bulls roster that they’re not going to outshoot anyone, and now especially without LaVine.

So perhaps with defensive hawks Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu and Torrey Craig the Bulls try to knock you out with Drummond and Vučević, the latter who incidentally made some crucial threes closing the overtime win.

“We believe in the guys in this locker room,” White said late Tuesday when asked about the impending trade deadline. “We back each other. Obviously, there is a lot of chatter at the trade deadline, but we worry about how we can figure out as a team to stack wins.”

Which maybe is by doing what few others are doing, but perhaps which better suits the Bulls’ current personnel.

Like when that pharmacist was trying to concoct something for headaches and was experimenting with some alcohol-free alternatives and accidentally mixed in carbonated water. The original experiments contained things like kola nuts and elements of the coca plant. Hey, why not coca-cola?

Maybe time to put some big fizz in the Bulls game?

