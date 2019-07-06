BULLS ACQUIRE TOMAS SATORANSKY

The Chicago Bulls announced today that the team has acquired guard Tomas Satoransky (Thomas Sah-tore-RAN-skee) from the Washington Wizards in a sign-and-trade agreement. Chicago conveyed future draft considerations to Washington as part of the trade. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Satoransky (6-7, 210) was the 32nd-overall selection by the Washington Wizards in the 2012 NBA Draft. In 210 games (87 starts) over his career, he has posted averages of 6.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field, 40.0 percent from three and 79.2 percent from the free throw line. Last season, Satoransky posted career-high averages across the board with 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 80 games (54 starts). He has also seen time in 16 playoff games in his career.

In 2018-19, Satoransky dished seven or more assists in 28 games, which tied for the 22nd-most such games in the league. He posted a career-high seven double-doubles, including his first career triple double of 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists on Jan. 11, 2019, vs. Milwaukee. Satoransky's assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.33 (399:120) ranked 14th in the NBA. The native of Prague owns the record for most points scored in an NBA game by a Czech-born player with 25 on Feb. 10, 2018, at Chicago.

Satoransky will wear No. 31 for the Bulls.