Project C.U.R.E. to Host PPE Drive at the United Center on Sunday, March 29

CHICAGO – Project C.U.R.E. along with U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced they are collaborating with the United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, to host a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) drive on Sunday, March 29 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

As medical professionals respond to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) public health crisis, PPE supplies are in critical shortage and are essential in protecting healthcare providers as they care for patients in need.

Donations will be given to Project C.U.R.E. for distribution among local healthcare providers across the state of Illinois. Items for the Project C.U.R.E. PPE drive can be dropped off in Lot F on the west side of the arena on the corner of Damen Avenue and Monroe Street. Project C.U.R.E. is requesting the following supplies, which will be collected using proper social distancing.

Sterile and Non-Sterile Gloves (unopened boxes, latex-free preferred)

Hand Sanitizer (unopened containers)

Bleach Bottles or Sprays (unopened containers)

Bleach Wipes (unopened containers)

Isopropyl Alcohol (unopened bottles)

Eye Protection and Goggles (unused in box or wrapper)

Clear Face Shields (translucent, unused only)

Masks with Tie/Ear Loop (unopened boxes only; no cloth masks will be accepted)

Respirator Masks - N95, N99, P100 (unopened boxes; extra filters are also needed for these devices)

PAPR Respirators - 3M or MaxAir (unused only; hoods, filters, batteries, chargers, tubes to go with these units are also needed)

Disposable Isolation Gowns (unused only)

Shoe Covers (unopened boxes)

Biohazard Bags (unused only)

"I'm happy to play a small role in connecting Project C.U.R.E. with our sports teams and I'm proud that all involved are coming together to help our incredible healthcare workers who are on the front lines in responding to this crisis," Durbin said.

"I was happy to work with Senator Durbin to support Project C.U.R.E.'s partnership with our local sports teams to bring in more protective equipment for healthcare workers," said Duckworth. "This weekend's drive makes me proud that Illinoisans are working to support medical staff during this public health crisis."

"Project C.U.R.E. is a proud member of this community and we're heartbroken by the effects of the coronavirus," said Dr. Douglas Jackson, CEO of Project C.U.R.E. "The work we do is critical to millions of people and health systems around the world. To the extent that we're able, we will mobilize our resources to equip medical professionals, first responders here in Illinois and other C.U.R.E. communities against the devastating COVID-19. We will be here for our community and those in need."

For over 30 years, Project C.U.R.E. has been shipping medical supplies and equipment internationally, working in over 130 countries. Last week, with the onset of the coronavirus, local healthcare providers started requesting support. Project C.U.R.E. immediately shifted focus to distribute supplies domestically to help relieve the immense shortage of medical supplies needed to fight this pandemic. To support Project C.U.R.E., please visit ProjectCURE.org.