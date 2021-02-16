Pistons-Bulls Game Added to Schedule on Wednesday

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 – The National Basketball Association announced today that it will schedule the Detroit Pistons to play the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. ET. The Pistons-Bulls game, which was originally targeted for the second half of the season, will replace the Pistons-Mavericks and Hornets-Bulls games which were postponed earlier today.