Otto Porter Jr. Update

Porter will continue his current period of immobilization and progress as tolerated over the next four weeks when he will be reassessed.
Otto Porter Jr.
Posted: Dec 10, 2019

Body

Otto Porter Jr. was evaluated yesterday by a foot and ankle specialist, Dr. Bob Anderson, in Green Bay, Wis. Anderson confirmed the bone injury and healing response in Porter's left foot consistent with a small fracture that has become more clearly defined with repeated imaging over the last five weeks. Porter will continue his current period of immobilization and progress as tolerated over the next four weeks when he will be reassessed. An updated report will be provided as he progresses.

Tags
Porter Jr., Otto, Bulls

Related Content

Porter Jr., Otto

Bulls

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter