Otto Porter Jr. Update
Otto Porter Jr. was evaluated yesterday by a foot and ankle specialist, Dr. Bob Anderson, in Green Bay, Wis. Anderson confirmed the bone injury and healing response in Porter's left foot consistent with a small fracture that has become more clearly defined with repeated imaging over the last five weeks. Porter will continue his current period of immobilization and progress as tolerated over the next four weeks when he will be reassessed. An updated report will be provided as he progresses.
