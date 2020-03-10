Official United Center Statement on COVID-19

March 9, 2020

A Message to all United Center Fans and Visitors:

You are the most important part of the United Center. We want you always to have an exceptional experience when you are our guest. It's important we share with you the steps we are taking for your health and safety as the coronavirus situation continues to unfold.

In ongoing talks with medical experts, government leaders and league officials, we have decided to supplement our already stringent health and safety protocols outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) with additional measures.

The entire United Center is cleaned and sanitized thoroughly before and after every event, especially the arena seating areas and public fan areas. To ensure the utmost safety precautions, however, we have decided to increase our cleaning capabilities, with additional staff and protocols.

Our professionals are using hospital-grade disinfectant and continually wiping down all surfaces, such as countertops, door handles and arm rests. We have also added multiple hand sanitation stations at all entrances and in high-traffic areas of the arena. And, of course, soap and cleaning products will be overstocked in all bathrooms for visitor use.

The areas of the United Center used by our players and staff will experience similar enhanced measures and attention.

If you are experiencing respiratory or related issues, the CDC suggests you should not attend events with large numbers of people.

Every year, we pride ourselves in providing a world-class entertainment experience to more than 3 million fans and visitors. Our thousands of employees take host responsibilities very seriously and remain dedicated to your well-being.

The United Center will continue to host events as scheduled and we look forward to seeing you soon. Any additional updates can be found here on our official website.

Sincerely,

Terry Savarise

Executive Vice President & COO